Anthony Pace

SALUDA– Anthony Samuel Pace, 48, of the Fork Creek Community, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020 at his home following a battle with cancer.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020 in the McFarland Funeral Chapel with Reverend Jimmy Metcalf and Reverend Jason Metcalf officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the funeral chapel.
Published in Times-News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
