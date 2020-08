Anthony Pace

SALUDA– Anthony Samuel Pace, 48, of the Fork Creek Community, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020 at his home following a battle with cancer.A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020 in the McFarland Funeral Chapel with Reverend Jimmy Metcalf and Reverend Jason Metcalf officiating.The family will receive friends prior to the service Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the funeral chapel.An online guest register is available at mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com McFarland Funeral Chapel & CrematoryTryon, North Carolina