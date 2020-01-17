|
|
Anthony "Tony" R. McMinn, 63, of Hendersonville has been laid to rest on January 7, 2020; he waits peacefully on the return of Jesus Christ. He was born on Nov. 18, 1956, to the late Bob McMinn and survived by Marilyn McMinn McCredie. He was married to the late Martha Justice whom we all loved. He graduated from Edneyville High class of 76. He was a Master Craftsman Carpenter. He lived on Locust Grove Rd in Henderson County most of his life.
He will be missed by all of his little sisters including Tim Edney, Shannon Cole, Demetria McMinn and Margaret Ann Paris. Tony had many cousins who loved him so. He also had many nieces and nephews, who all actually thought that he was 10 foot tall and bullet proof. Fair well to the Midnight Rider.
The family would like to invite you to celebrate the life of Tony at the Locust Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm., with the Reverend Dan Blackwell and Paul Blackwell officiating. A potluck meal will be served after ceremony.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020