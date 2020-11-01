1/1
Anthony Ray Oxendine
Anthony Ray Oxendine, age 70, of Fletcher, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born a son to the late Clifton Ray Oxendine and Marrine Strickland of Pembroke, NC. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Adrian Oxendine of Fletcher and Michael Oxendine of Pembroke and one sister, Debra Oxendine of Florida.
After graduating from High School, Anthony spent thirty-two years in Henderson County where he worked as a carpenter until his retirement. When he was not spending time with his wife Alice, Anthony loved watching Japanese Anime.
Anthony is survived by his wife of fifty years, Alice Hope Oxendine, of Fletcher as well as two sons: Delton Oxendine of Mills River and James Oxendine of Fletcher and one daughter, Angela Oxendine of Hendersonville. Anthony is also survived by one brother: Mitchell Oxendine of Pembroke, NC and one sister, Edwinna Oxendine of Pembroke. Also surviving are grandchildren, Tyler Wilson, Nicholas Wilson, Brandon Wilson, and Christian Hensley.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel with Pastor Roy Waldrop of Fletcher First Baptist Church officiating.
Flowers can be sent to the family at 49 Daniel Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Times-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Thos Shepherd & Son
Funeral services provided by
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
