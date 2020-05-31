Arch K Wood, II, 81, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away Monday, May 11th. He was a much-beloved husband, father, father-in-law, step-father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. Arch was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on February 25th, 1939, to William A. Wood and Betty Offutt Wood. He graduated from The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey (1958), Middlebury College in Vermont (1962), and Northwestern University in Evanston, IL (1967). Mr. Wood served as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps from 1963 to 1966. After attending school, Mr. Wood was a history teacher and football coach at Maine East High School in Park Ridge, IL. After moving to Asheville, NC, he owned and operated The Stuffed Artichoke and was a partner in The Market Place Restaurant. Arch found his peace on the golf course; he loved all sports, but especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. Through his years he captured the men's golf championship at the BFCC and the men's singles tennis championship at the Asheville Racquet Club. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, talking politics, and good food.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Karen Lynn Wood and his brother William A. Wood Jr. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Kenyon Wood; his daughters Beth Kearns (Martin) of Asheboro, NC and Stephanie Monroe (John) of Asheville, NC; his step-sons Justin Wangler (Leanne) of Santa Rosa, CA and Jesse Wangler (Amy) of Wilmington, NC; his grandchildren PVT William Kearns of Honolulu, HI, George Kearns of Asheboro, NC, Dillon Monroe of Asheville, NC, Delanie and Hayes Wangler of Santa Rosa, CA and Gannon Wangler of Wilmington, NC; his brother Richard Wood (Tricia) of Lake Forest, IL and sisters Susan Wood of Sarasota, FL, Elizabeth Wood of Denver, CO and Victoria DeBoest (Blake) of Boca Grande, FL; and by many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity of your choosing in memory of Arch K Wood.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store