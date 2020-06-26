FLAT ROCK, NC- Arline Noxon Foster, 53, of Flat Rock, NC went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 after her fight with cancer.
Arline was born in Schenectady, NY to William and Susan Noxon of Boiling Springs, SC. Arline and her family relocated to Colorado Springs, CO where she graduated from the Air Force Academy. She was married to the late Terry Orin Foster in 1986. Three years later they moved to Henderson County, NC.
Arline is survived by her children, Ashley and Shane of Hendersonville and her grandchildren, Landon and Jenna Foster of Hendersonville; her brother, James Noxon and his wife Katja of Spartanburg, SC and a nephew, Kevin Noxon of Spartanburg, SC.
She retired from the Henderson County Department of Social Services as an Administrative Assistant.
She was a loving daughter, mother, wife and "Nonnie" who always put her family first. She enjoyed traveling, books, helping others and mostly family time.
She may have left Earth early but with her battle she was not alone.
A celebratioin of Arline and Terry will be held together at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.comor to PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in Times-News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.