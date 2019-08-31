|
Ashley Lynn Komara, 26, of Hendersonville NC ran into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 25, 2019. After fighting her lifelong battle with cerebral palsy, our beautiful Ashley joined the Choir of Angels singing Hallelujah. Her battle is done, her body now whole and we can only imagine her trying out her newfound voice when seeing those she knew who have gone before her. Ashley's parents, Bill and Kristy Komara, were with her at home as she quietly passed into her new life. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Steve and Pauline Komara and maternal grandparents, Frank and Shirley Alexander.
Ashley was like a beautiful rose that couldn't fully bloom but her petals of joy and radiance of happiness touched more people than we will ever know. So many have prayed for Ashley around the world, people that we have never met but she had been raised up in prayer by friends of friends reaching many countries.
Although the Cerebral Palsy prohibited her speech, to those that knew her, she spoke volumes through her large, loving blue eyes and facial expressions. Throughout Ashley's life, she touched the hearts of many in her path including family members, friends and casual acquaintances. We have been truly blessed by some of the best doctors, surgeons, nurses, therapists and caregivers throughout Ashley's life.
After a private memorial service, a drop-in gathering of friends for a Celebration of Ashley's wonderful life will be held from 11:00am - 2:00pm on Saturday, September 14th at Appalachian Ridge Cidery, 749 Chestnut Gap Road, Hendersonville, NC, a place she truly loved and was loved by the Saint Paul Mountain Vineyard Family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to our home Church of Trinity Lutheran, PO Box 497, East Flat Rock, NC, 28726 or Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731 who gave wonderful support and care during a very hard time.
To our sweet Ashley, you will be greatly missed and never forgotten, until we see you again.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019