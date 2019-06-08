Home

Audrey F. Fisher Obituary
Audrey Florence Fisher, 90, of Hendersonville passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Pardee Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Beaver Dam, WI to the late Frank Joseph and Emma Florence Petersen Zeltinger. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin. In 1950 she married Donald Lee Fisher, who preceded her in death in 2015. Audrey also lived in Baton Rouge, LA and Racine, WI, and moved to Hendersonville in 1987, first living at the Oaks condominiums and later at Lake Point Landing. Audrey was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Hendersonville Country Club.
In addition to her husband, Audrey is preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Michele Fisher; sister, Joyce Marthaler; and brother-in-law, John Marthaler. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Steve R. Fisher of Kansas City, MO; and several nieces.
Services will be private and Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting her family.
Published in The Times-News from June 8 to June 9, 2019
