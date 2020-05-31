Audrey Leonard White, age 97, was born in Matlock, England on June 11, 1922. She passed to Heaven on Friday, May 22, 2020. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Burke White, and their oldest son, Paul Richard White. Her only survivors are the second son, Christopher John White, and her grandson, Paul's son, Ian William White. Audrey was beloved by everyone because of the love she showed them. She was a professional nurse in London during World War II, followed by private nursing. That became a firm foundation for her nurturing of others she helped. Hendersonville became the recipient of her constant volunteering. She was deeply involved in activities in her church, Trinity Presbyterian Church, such as "Office Volunteers", CIRCLE meetings and faithfully attending services. Her organizations were many, such as FISH, IAM and both Pardee and Park Ridge auxiliaries. She received a presentation from President George W. Bush honoring her work. As for all people, Audrey White had major twists and turns, such as the loss of her husband, Peter, to cancer soon after they moved from NY state to here. About ten years later, she lost her oldest son Paul. Her inner strength from the Lord kept her helping others. All of those who have known her will miss her greatly. At the request of her son, Christopher, Audrey will be laid to rest in Oregon. To offer condolences online please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times-News from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.