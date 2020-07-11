1/1
Auvo Iivar Kemppinen
Auvo Iivar Kemppinen age 89 of Laurel Park, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Carolina Reserve of Laurel Park. He was born March 21, 1931 in Finland, a son of the late Iivar Kemppinen and Helvi Pauliina Virtanen Kemppinen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Kemppinen.
Mr. Kemppinen immigrated to the United States at the age of 17, speaking no English. He graduated high school from Wyoming Seminary and earned his BS and MSE from Michigan Tech and he also earned his MBA from the University of Richmond. His career as a metallurgical engineer was highlighted by several patents issued in his name.
He is survived by his son, Roger Kemppinen; daughters, Diana Kemppinen; and Carolyn McGaughey and her husband John; three grandchildren; Michael Flack Jr.; Jennifer Kemppinen Danch and her husband Michael, and Christina Flack; one great granddaughter, Katherine Coomber.
A private family service has already been held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Auvo's memory be directed to Doctors Without Borders, www.donate.doctorswithoutborders.org.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.


Published in Times-News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
