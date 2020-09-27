1/
Ava Denise Praytor
1958 - 2020
Ava Denise Praytor of Mills River died Friday, September 18, 2020. She was born November 13, 1958, in Henderson County, a daughter of the late Kenneth Randall Middleton and Edith McMinn Middleton. She grew up in Henderson County and graduated from Edneyville High School.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Praytor, her brothers, Randall Bruce `Middleton and wife, Kathleen, Harold Dean Middleton and wife, Brenda, stepson, Tommy Prater, and wife, Carissa, and two grandsons, Noah and Marshall Prater.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshpeherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center are in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Times-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
