Ava Denise Praytor of Mills River died Friday, September 18, 2020. She was born November 13, 1958, in Henderson County, a daughter of the late Kenneth Randall Middleton and Edith McMinn Middleton. She grew up in Henderson County and graduated from Edneyville High School.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Praytor, her brothers, Randall Bruce `Middleton and wife, Kathleen, Harold Dean Middleton and wife, Brenda, stepson, Tommy Prater, and wife, Carissa, and two grandsons, Noah and Marshall Prater.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshpeherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center are in charge of the arrangements.