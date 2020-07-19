Barbara Ann Havee Rinko, age 80 of Hendersonville died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Elizabeth House. She was born November 7, 1939 in Norwalk, Connecticut; a daughter of the late Robert Merritt Havee and Gertrude Stevens. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rinko is preceeded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Rinko Sr., in 1996 and her sister Donna Coughlin.

Mrs. Rinko graduated from Stamford High School in Connecticut. She has been residing in Hendersonville for the last 44 years. She was an avid reader and known for her kindness and generosity to others.

She is survived by her one son, Ronald Leonard Rinko Jr. and his wife, Robin of Hendersonville; daughter Kimberly Rinko Thomas of King, NC; two grandchildren, Hailey and Eli Thomas; one sister; Shirley Havee; and one brother; Robert Havee Jr. of Trumbell, CT.

A private service will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Barbara's memory be directed to the Four Seasons Elizabeth House, 221 North Main Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792.

Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center are in charge of the arrangements.









