Barbara Delores Lancaster Pearce, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Elizabeth House, after a period of declining health.

Barbara was born August 12th of 1941, in Washington, D.C., and reared in suburban-Maryland. She was a graduate of Wheaton High School in Wheaton, MD. After graduation, Barbara worked for many years at the National Geographic Society in Rockville, MD. She loved chatting on the phone and writing special notes in the many cards she sent to her family and friends. Barbara always remembered everyone's birthday and anniversary! She also found much joy each year in writing Christmas cards and checking off each friend in her address book.

After returning to Hendersonville in 1980, she met and was married to "HP" Pearce in September, 1986. She was a member of the Mud Creek Baptist Church. Carolina Reserve is where she resided the last year of her life and was loved and cared for by the employees. Barbara was very happy and content at Carolina Reserve.

She was predeceased by her husband, HP Pearce in 1995; her brother, US Army Sgt. Kenneth R. Lancaster in 1968 (MIA-POW); her father, Ernest L. Lancaster in 2003; and her mother Emma Justus Lancaster in 2008. Left to cherish her memory are many cousins and dear friends.

Arrangements will be handled by Forest Lawn Funeral Home, located at 538 Tracy Grove Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28792. Barbara will lie in repose at the funeral home on Thursday, June 25 from noon until 4pm. Her graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26 at 2pm, with Reverend David Stanford officiating.

Memorials can be made to: The Elizabeth House, 581 S Allen Rd, Flat Rock, NC 28731 or Mud Creek Baptist Church, 403 Rutledge Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28739.

