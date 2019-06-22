|
Barbara Jean Hipwell, 88, of Hendersonville, died Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
Barbara was born in Floral Park, NY on June 19, 1930 to the late Luigi and Louise Pizzuto. She lived most of her life in Western New York in the Buffalo and Finger Lake Region. A graduate of Kenmore Senior High School, Barbara married the late Donald Hipwell and raised her two daughters with such love that they followed her to North Carolina. She is also preceded in death by her partner of 43 years, Jere Allen Johnson who died in 2016.
In 2006 after her oldest daughter Constance relocated to Mills River, they opened up The Conn-Artist Studio at Main & 5th Avenue above McCarter Gallery.
The next year they relocated to Atha Plaza where Publix is currently. Until 2015 Barbara was the featured artist along with her daughter. They offered Art Shows, Art Instruction & the legendary Open Studio where many local artists learned to become better painters in their warm & inspiring studio-Gallery.
Barbara had previously sold literally hundreds of paintings mostly from Harvest Mill Antique Shop in Canandaigua, NY.
Barbara first started art study with her father, Lewis who taught her the fundamentals of drawing. He provided her with invaluable lessons from Sylvia Sheridan of Orchard Park, NY.
Upon moving to NC, Barbara immediately joined the Art League of Henderson County and was named the 2007 Artist of the Year for her painting, "Under the Apple Tree." Having artists as friends and enjoying studio time at least three days a week was a wonderful time in her life.
Barbara is survived by two loving daughters, Constance Hipwell Vlahoulis of New Baltimore, Michigan, and Catherine Ann Hipwell and her wonderful wife, Sandra Lively of Leicester, NC; son-in-law, William Vlahoulis of Mills River; a beloved brother, Alan B. Pizzuto and his wife Sandy; beloved nephews, David and Steven Pizzuto; two grandchildren, M. Cristopher Cercone and his wife Susy and David Alan Cercone and his wife Carrie all of Michigan; three great-grandchildren, Isabella Yue, Amelia Constance who was born on Barbara's 85th birthday, and David Michael Cercone.
Her grandsons were the apple of her eye and they enjoyed countless summers together boating, fishing, and swimming at Gramma Barbs & Grandpa Jere's in upstate New York.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 St. James Episcopal Church with Rev. Christie Olson officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made in Barbara's name to Elizabeth House, 581 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731. Barbara's family wishes to thank the entire staff at Elizabeth House especially CNA Michelle and the incredible loving nurses and doctors.
