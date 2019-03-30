|
Barbara "Jeanne" Smith LeDane, 91 of Hendersonville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Elizabeth House. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Kenneth Lindbergh LeDane to whom she missed dearly.
Jeanne moved to Hendersonville in 1978 from Hialeah, Florida and loved living here in the mountains. She was a proud and loyal member of First Baptist Church of Hendersonville; where she helped with the Children's Ministry on Sunday mornings. Jeanne was a true believer in her faith.
She is survived by two sons, Michael LeDane and Donald K. LeDane of Hendersonville; a daughter, Cynthia Jeanne West and her husband Steve of Wesley Chapel, FL; two grandsons, Michael K. LeDane and his wife Jennifer of Candler, NC and Thomas G. Ledane and Karissa Martindale of Charlotte, NC; two great-granddaughters, Lillie and Charlotte LeDane; and a close friend Diane Rindone.
A private memorial service was held in memory of Jeanne.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019