Barbara M. Peterson, nee Shannon, 89 of Hendersonville, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Pardee Hospital. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Clara Block Shannon who died in 2001.
As a young girl, Barbara lived for several years in Ballaton, Minnesota before returning to Chicago where she met and married her husband of 68 years, Burton Peterson. She graduated from Hirsch High School on the Southside of Chicago in 1948. Barbara and Burton lived in Chicago, Country Club Hills, and Bartlett, Illinois prior to retiring to the Hendersonville area 21 years ago. She was a member of Hendersonville Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Sandra Sue Peterson of North Bend, Washington; son Robert C. Peterson of Lansing, Michigan; son William S. Peterson and wife Pam of Grand Ledge, Michigan and their two sons Dr. Trevor Peterson and wife Amanda, and Tyler Peterson; and her daughter Julie Marie Pounder and husband Tim and their sons Nicholas Pounder, Jordan Pounder and Andrew Pounder.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, July 6th in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home. To offer online condolences visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News from May 20 to May 21, 2019