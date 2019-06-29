|
|
Barbara M. Shannon Peterson, 89 of Hendersonville, NC died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Pardee Hospital. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Clara Block Shannon who died in 2001.
As a young girl, Barbara lived for several years in Ballaton, Minnesota before returning to Chicago where she met and married her husband of 68 years, Burton Peterson. She graduated from Hirsch High School on the Southside of Chicago in 1948. Barbara and Burton lived in Chicago, Country Club Hills, and Bartlett, Illinois prior to retiring to the Hendersonville area 21 years ago. She was a member of Hendersonville Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Sandra Sue Peterson of North Bend, Washington; son Robert C. Peterson of Lansing, Michigan; son William S. Peterson and wife Pam of Grand Ledge, Michigan and their two sons Dr. Trevor Peterson and wife Amanda, and Tyler Peterson; and her daughter Julie Marie Pounder and husband Tim and their sons Nicholas Pounder, Jordan Pounder and Andrew Pounder.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Hendersonville, NC.
I lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Adventist Radio Station, WFHC, PO Box 153, Naples, NC 28760 or ADRA, 12501 Old Columbia Pike, Silver Spring, MD 20904 (https://adra.org/donate/)
To offer online condolences, visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com. Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from June 29 to June 30, 2019