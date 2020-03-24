|
Barbara Praytor Owenby, 71, of Hendersonville, passed away March 22, 2020, from complications due to a stroke.
A native of Henderson County, she was the daughter of the late Otho and Margaret Louise Qualls Praytor. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Norman, Allen and Wallace Praytor and one sister, Shirley Harris.
Barbara was a 1967 graduate of West Henderson High School and was formally employed at Farnam Custom Products for 25 years.
Surviving are her children, Robbey Owenby, Crystal Owenby Lance (Michael); grandchildren Samantha Branham (Christian) and Taylor Lance; sister, Myrtle Pressley (George), as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To leave a message of condolence or share a memory with the family, please visit Barbara's obituary page at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020