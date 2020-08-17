1/
Barry Lee Collins
GREENVILLE, SC- Barry Lee Collins, 67, loving husband to Elizabeth "Liz" Collins for 45 years, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
A native of Henderson County, North Carolina, Barry was born January 13, 1953, the son of the late Melvin Leroy and Care Lean McGraw Collins.
Mr. Collins graduated from East Henderson High School in 1971 and was a United States Air Force veteran. He worked as a Professional Land Surveyor in North and South Carolina for 38+ years and was an avid golfer and former member of Pickens Country Club. Barry loved all his family dearly, especially his children, grandchildren, and siblings who will miss him greatly.
Published in Times-News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
