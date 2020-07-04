Barton Bohnen, 82, of Hendersonville, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Elizabeth House. He was born April 2, 1938, in Jersey City, NJ to the late Leon and Dorothy Bohnen.
Following his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, Mr. Bohnen began his career with Western Union Corp.
He is survived by his; wife, Susan Bohnen, of the home; son, Steven Bohnen and his wife Lori of Hendersonville; grandson, Gabriel Bohnen and his sister Judy Millman and her husband Irwin, of Saratoga Springs, NY.
A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be directed to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.