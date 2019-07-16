|
|
Beatrice "Bunny" Lenore McDonald, 94, was taken home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Bunny has been a resident of Hendersonville for over 20 years. During her time here she volunteered at the Opportunity House, Habitat for Humanity, The Visitor Center and was also a member of the First United Methodist Church.
She had moved to Hendersonville from Hampton, Virginia, where she had been an active member of their community for many years. Bunny, a WWII veteran, served her country as a member of the United States Navy then as an employee for The Department of the Army until retirement in 1990.
Bunny is survived by two daughters and their husbands; four grandchildren; and four great-granddaughters.
A private service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
There are no words to express how grateful the family is that Four Seasons Hospice allowed her to stay comfortably in her home until her passing.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from July 16 to July 17, 2019