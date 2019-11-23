Home

Beatrice Bates Lyda, 90, of Hendersonville passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born on June 30, 1929 in Tigerville, SC and was a daughter of the late Joe and Evie Burrell Bates.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert Eugene Lyda, Sr.; three sons, Robert Eugene Lyda, Jr. (Martha) of Zirconia, Joseph Martin Lyda (Pamela) and Jonathan Matthew Lyda of Hendersonville; three grandchildren, Robbie Lyda, Lucy Newman (Josh) and Bryson Lyda; two great-grandchildren, Victoria and Gabriel Newman; her sister, Pauline Kuykendall of Flat Rock and 3 nieces and 3 nephews.
Beatrice loved to teach Sunday school, and to bake and sew. She was the WMU director for a number of years, leader of Girls in Action, and also a notary of North Carolina. Beatrice really loved flowers of all kinds.
A funeral service will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Fletcher First Baptist Church with Reverend Roy Waldroup officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service in the church. Memorial contributions can be made to the AWANA Bible Fund at Fletcher First Baptist.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
