ASHEVILLE, NC- Benjamin Frank Gottus, 86, of Pisgah Forest, NC passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the VA Medical Center.
He was the husband of the late Ursula S. Gottus and father of Pamela, Frank, Cynthia, Michelle, and Jennifer. He lived in Brevard, NC with his family for the past 39 years.
He served in the US Army.
We would like to invite family and friends to a memorial service in his honor on Saturday, February 16th at 4:00 pm at the following address: Fletcher Seventh Day Adventist Church 1141 Co Road 1006, Fletcher, NC 28732.
Military honors will be conducted by the Henderson County Honor Guard.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019