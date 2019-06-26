|
Benjamin Harrison, 84, of Hendersonville died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Sunnybrook Assisted Living surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 26, 1935 in Mifflin, Al., a son of the late John Clarence and Minnie Brockman Harrison. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by fifteen brothers and sisters.
The Harrison family relocated to Illinois in 1937, and eventually Ben moved to Joliet, IL. and as a young man met his future wife, Noreen Bolton that he married on December 24, 1955.
He was drafted in the United States Army in 1958 and was stationed in Germany until he returned to Joliet Il. in 1960 and began working for the Folger Adams Lock and Key company until he and his family relocated to Hendersonville in 1972. He worked as an electrician with Circle F Electric in 1973. In 1984 he joined the staff of the Henderson County Permit and Inspections Department as an electrical inspector until his retirement in 2005. Benjamin was a member of the Fletcher Seventh Day Adventist Church for more than 46 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Noreen, one son, Michael Harrison and his wife, Jennifer of Pisgah Forest, and one daughter, Lori Harrison Smith, and her husband, Richard of Penrose. Three grandchildren: Kayla Harrison Gaddy and her husband, Corey of Pisgah Forest, Christina Smith Pedigo and her husband, Matthew of Hendersonville and Caroline Harrison of Pisgah Forest. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Fletcher Seventh Day Adventist Church with the Pastor Ivan Blake officiating.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations in Ben's memory be directed to: Council on Aging, 105 King Creek Blvd., Hendersonville, NC 28792 or Hendersonville Lion's Club, PO Box 2093, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from June 26 to June 27, 2019