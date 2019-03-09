Home

Bennie Conrad
More Obituaries for Bennie Conrad
Mrs. Bennie Louise Conrad

Mrs. Bennie Louise Conrad Obituary
Mrs. Bennie Louise Conrad, 85, of Supply, NC passed away on Thursday the twenty eighth of February 2019 in the SECU Lower Cape Fair Hospice, Brunswick House.
Mrs. Bennie was born in Gaston County, NC on the twenty fifth of November 1933 to the late Glenn and Eula Mae Oates Goldsmith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Harold Conrad.
Surviving are her two sons, Daniel Conrad and wife Autumn of Supply, Scott Conrad of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren, Colton Conrad, Angelia C. Kroth and husband James Kroth, III; great grandchildren, Katana Kroth, Kaiden Kroth and Selena Kroth.
A Celebration of Life will be held at two o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday the ninth of march 2019 in the Sabbath Home Baptist Church, Holden Beach with The Reverend Wade McLamb officiating.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
