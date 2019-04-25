|
|
Bernard "Bernie" John Garcarz, 72 of Etowah, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Pardee Hospital.
A native of Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late John & Florence Garcarz. Bernie is also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Dillon; and a niece, Katherine Waters.
He was employed for the past 54 years as Vice President of Quality Rubber Manufacturing where he was dedicated to his work. Bernie was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church; where he served as an usher and greeter. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Bernie was a member of the NC Bow Hunter's Association and helped found the Asheville Chapter, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Pope-Young Club, and the NRA along with many other organizations. Bernie was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed.
Bernie's true passion was his love for bow hunting. Throughout his life he was fortunate to be able to travel to many different destinations for hunting excursions from hunting Musk Ox to turkey hunting. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and at his cabin in South Carolina.
Bernie is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Rose Marie Garcarz; a daughter, Angela Marie Murray of Etowah; a grandson, Korbin Hayes Murray of Etowah who is not only a grandson but his best bud; two sisters, Jeanette Pankow of Chicago, IL and Laura Tersinar of Hendersonville; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Martin Schratz officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Shepherd Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to: Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 208 7th Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC 28791 or the American Heart Association, www.heart.org.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019