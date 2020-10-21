COLUMBUS- Bernice Helen Wheeler, 86 years old, of Tryon Estates, Columbus NC, died peacefully in her sleep on September 25, 2020.
Bernice was born in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, on October 7, 1933. She was the daughter of the late Walter Liddiard and Doris Lindstrom Liddiard. Bernice was a trained Radiological Technologist. She worked at Niagara General Hospital in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, and in an Orthopedic Surgeon's office in New Jersey. Bernice moved to Niagara Falls in 1955, where she met Richard Wheeler. They were married in 1957 and had three daughters. They moved to Oakland, NJ in 1968, lived in Bogota Colombia in 1974-75, and returned to Oakland before retiring to Hendersonville, NC in 1994.
She had been a member of the United Church of Canada, Pond's Dutch Reformed Church in Oakland, NJ, Trinity Presbyterian Church in Hendersonville, NC, and Tryon Presbyterian Church.
Music was a big part of Bernice's life. She sang in choirs, played the piano, went to many concerts and supported the Arts wherever she lived. She enjoyed traveling around the world, and she always enjoyed meeting and talking to people.
Bernice is survived by her husband Richard, Tryon Estates, NC; daughters Lynn (Sammy) Wheeler-Sahm, Wiesbaden Germany, Jan (John) Metz, Vienna, Va, and Sharon (Scott) Civil, Yardley, PA; grandchildren Shannon Sahm-Soylag, Glenn, Andrew, and Stephen Metz, Danielle and Alyssa Civil; her sister Marion Bridgman, Ontario, Canada and brother Ken Liddiard, Vancouver Island, BC, Canada; and 13 nieces and nephews in Canada.
A memorial service was held on Wednesday September 30 in the chapel at Tryon Estates, with Chaplain Kevin Lynch presiding and immediate family members attending.
Memorials may be made to Interfaith Ministries where she volunteered for many years, Www.iamhendersoncounty.org
or Steps to Hope which helps women in the Columbus NC area.
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel, Tryon NC