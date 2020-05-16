|
Mrs. Lee Kelly 99, of Hendersonville lost her battle with cancer and passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2020. She was born in September 1920 in Indiana, PA to the late Alvin and Myrtle Stile. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband Edward Kelly Sr.
Lee met Edward in Europe during World War II where she served as a lieutenant in the US Army Nurse Corps. Her last nursing assignment with the military was at Walter Reed Hospital in Maryland in 1945. Lee loved the mountains and was a long-time resident of Hendersonville. She was an avid bridge player and loved a good round of golf. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be sorely missed.
Lee is survived by five children, ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She will be interred beside her late husband at the NC Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC. In lieu of flowers her family requests memorial donations be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, North Carolina, 28731.
