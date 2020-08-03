Taylors- Bessie Golden Reeves Bowling, 91, widow of Doyle Victor Bowling, passed away on August 2, 2020 at her home.
Surviving are three daughters, Shirley Brignolo of Hendersonville, NC, Gail Shuler of Landrum and Margie Reeves of Greer; three sons, Jim Reeves of Landrum, Lonnie Reeves of Taylors and Danny Reeves of Travelers Rest; one brother, Joe Golden of Waynesville, NC; two sisters, Bonnie Bracken of Brevard and Wanda Golden; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren and eleven great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Bowling was predeceased by her first husband, James William Reeves; two sons, Horace Reeves and Billy Reeves; two brothers and seven sisters.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Tyger Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Andre Kroneman.
Visitation will follow after the service at the gravesite.
