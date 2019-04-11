|
|
Bessie T. Jones, 84, formerly of Flat Rock, NC and currently of Little River, SC passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Jones, parents, Joe and Ina Thompson, brothers, Herbert and Monroe Thompson and sisters, Mossie Goble, Dorothy Meeks, Betty Jo Hoots and Carol Case.
She was employed by Dr. Donald Draper as a dental assistant until her retirement.
She is survived by a son Steve Jones of Forest City, NC; a daughter, Teresa Beal and her husband Guy of Little River, SC; granddaughter, Christina Henson and her husband Eric of Little River, SC; two great granddaughters, Christian Johnson of Greensboro, NC and Shelby Henson of Concord, NC; a great-great grandson, Easton Johnson and a great-great granddaughter, Mackinzie Johnson of Greensboro, NC; a sister, Mary Duvall and her husband George of Campobello, SC; a brother-in-law Carroll Case of Flat Rock, NC; brother and sister-in-law Vincent and Irene Jones, of Flat Rock, NC; brother and sister-in-law Noel and Brenda Jones of Easley SC and several nieces and nephews.
The service was private at her request. Any donations in her memory may be made to Valley Hill Baptist Church, 118 School Street, Hendersonville, NC 28739
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019