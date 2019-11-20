|
|
Bessie Kelly Walker, 84, of Horse Shoe went home to be with the Lord Friday, November 15, 2019 at her home. A native of Slippery Rock, PA, Bessie lived in Durham thirty years before moving to Henderson County in 1996. She was a daughter of the late Roy and Nina Kelly and was also preceded in death by a grandson, Joey Bellamy; a great-grandson, Daniel Neal; five sisters; and one brother.
Bessie worked with Duke Hospital in the operating room for thirty years, retiring in 1996. She attended Words of Life Tabernacle and was active with MRLEC. Bessie also volunteered with ABCCM.
Survivors include her children, Kelly Bellamy and her husband James of Horse Shoe, Joel Rex Walker and his wife Jill of Roxboro; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; a brother, Earl Kelly and his wife Betty of Grove City, PA; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 4:00 pm Friday, November 22, 2019 at Words of Life Tabernacle in Arden. Rev. Carl Bishop and Rev. Mike Bellamy will officiate. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 pm prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ABCCM, 10 Buck Shoals Road, Arden, NC 28704.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News on Nov. 20, 2019