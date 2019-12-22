|
|
Ms. Bessie (Bess) Cagle Wilder, 88 years old, of Lehi, Utah, died on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 at 7:10 pm. She was a native of Henderson County, NC. She was born on April 27, 1931 to Guy Edward Cagle and Clara (Bea) Haydock Cagle who predeceased her. In 1951, she married C. Jerry Wilder, the love of her life, who died in 2000. Bess and CJ lived in south Florida, where they raised their family. She was also predeceased by a brother, Donald Edward Cagle, from Sugarloaf, PA.
She is survived by a son, Steve Wilder and Iris of Boca Raton, FL and a daughter, Diane Wilder of Lehi, UT; two sisters, Bonnie Cagle Hill of Sophia, NC and Dorothy Cagle Carmean of Fletcher, NC; two brothers, Arthur Cagle and Cora of Warren, PA and Tom Cagle and Linda of Winston-Salem, NC. She was the proud grandmother of four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times-News on Dec. 22, 2019