|
|
Betty Ann Johnson Causby, 75, of Hendersonville passed away peacefully at the Brian Center on Monday, November 6, 2019. She was born November 16, 1943 in Savannah, GA; a daughter of the late Clarence Johnson and Ruby Wright and also a daughter to the late Dulus and Grace Johnson. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Causby; brother, Jerry Merrell and granddaughter, Jessie Wolfe.
Mrs. Causby enjoyed collecting dolls as she was a proud member of the Carolina Doll Club. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren and attended the Apple Festival every year in Erwin, TN.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Carolyn and her husband, Jerry Bruce and Catherine Causby Bates; son, Christopher Causby; siblings, Pat Edwards, Myra and her husband, Ralph King, Margaret and her husband, Reverend Roy Perry, Gary and his wife, Audrey, Keith and his wife, Rita Johnson, Michael and his wife, Tamara Johnson, Robert JJ and his wife, Donna Johnson, Karen and her husband, Eldridge Coates, Malcolm and his wife Pam Johnson, Anthony and his wife Christy Johnson; grandchildren, Robert and his wife, Megan, Alex, Kylee, and Jordan; great grandchildren, Teddy and Colten along with many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Boiling Springs Baptist Church with Reverend Roy Perry, Reverend Cody Sturgill, and Reverend Phillip Luther officiating, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow services at Shepherd Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers her family requests that donations be made in Betty's memory to the youth group at Boiling Springs Baptist Church.
An online register book is available for the family and friends by visiting www.thos.shepherd.com. Thos Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019