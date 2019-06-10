|
October 24, 1935 – June 9, 2019
Betty Ann (Rhodes) Griffin, 83, of Hendersonville, NC died after a brief illness late Sunday morning, June 9, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital.
Betty was born in Hendersonville, NC on Thursday, October 24, 1935 to the late Samuel D. and Lola E. (Whiteside) Rhodes. After graduating from Edneyville High School in 1954, she attended Presbyterian School of Nursing in Charlotte, NC where she graduated in 1957 as a Registered Nurse. She was married for 54 years to her loving husband, Dean Griffin who died on February 16, 2012. She was a lifelong and devoted member of the Edneyville United Methodist Church.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her 3 daughters, Tamra (Ray) Vaughn, Karla (Kevin) Lyda and Deborah Griffin. She was known as "Mimi" to her five grandchildren, Bryan Vaughn, Emilee Lyda, Jay Lyda Sydney Lyda and Madison Vaughn. She is also survived by her two great-grandchildren, Samuel Vaughn and Jayce Lyda and her soon-to-be third great-grandchild to Emilee and Curtis.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Meredith Vaughn; sister, Mary Lee Parker; and her nephew, Jimmy Parker.
Funeral services for Betty will be 2 o'clock Wednesday afternoon, June 12, 2019 at the Edneyville United Methodist Church, 799 Bearwallow Road, Hendersonville, NC with Rev. Jeremy S. Morris officiating. The family will receive guests from 1:00 to 1:45 pm prior to the service in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made on behalf of Betty to the Edneyville United Methodist Church in Hendersonville, NC 28792.
