Ms. Betty Carol Hyder, 85, of Hendersonville, passed away, Monday, May 25, 2020. She was a loving mother who was adored by her family and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 4:00 PM at the home of Vickie Wyatt, for close family and friends.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Times-News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.