Betty Frances Corn Case, 85, of Hendersonville, passed away peacefully in her home on April 12, 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease. She was the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland and Faydean Newman Corn, and the beloved wife of the late Carroll Edgerton "Doc" Case for 61 years. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Harry Corn, Sr., and Leo Corn, as well as her sisters: Mary Ruth Davis, Evelyn Bessellieu, Willie Kate Buchanan, and Reba Corn.
Survivors include her daughter Barbara Case Blaine(Paul), her son, Morris Case; grandchildren, Alison Blaine ( Zoe) of Durham and Spencer Case of Salem, MA., great grandchildren: Rosemary, Hazel Claire, Genevieve, and Juliana; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She often shared with family and friends that her career was raising her children. With a lifelong passion to enhance the lives of young people, she made each child feel special.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel with the Pastors Richard Merck and Robert Garren officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral and at other times at the residence.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. David Slawek, the staff of Pardee Memorial Hospital, and Four Seasons Compassion for Life Hospice.
Published in The Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019