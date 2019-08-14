|
|
Betty Saunders Gash, 91, of Etowah, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at Pardee Hospital.
A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Dewey Saunders and Mamie Williams Saunders. Betty is also preceded in death by her husband, Winborne Lee Gash, who died in 1975.
She was primarily a homemaker and a proud and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Betty loved her friends and family deeply; and unendingly as evidenced by the hundreds of photographs on her walls.
She was a graduate of Dana High School. Betty was a dedicated and faithful member of Etowah Presbyterian Church serving in all jobs asked of her, including more than 30 years as treasurer.
Betty loved to work with her hands outside in the garden and flowers; and inside with quilting, all kinds of needle work, knitting, and crocheting. She was involved in the prayer shawl knitting group at her church. In her later years after losing most of her vision, she continued to make crocheted potholders which she gave away.
She averaged one a day for over two years. Her "Potholder and Prayer Shawl Ministry" touched the lives of many.
Betty is survived by three children: James Lee Gash and his wife Judy of Etowah, Tommy Gash and his wife Pam of Etowah, and Carolyn Burnette and her husband Harry of Chattanooga, TN; eight grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Etowah Presbyterian Church with Rev. Ike Kennerly and Rev. Becky Stanley officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. today, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent in Betty's memory to: Etowah Presbyterian Church, PO Box 384, Etowah, NC 28729.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019