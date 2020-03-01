|
|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Betty Bishop Hill, 85, of Hendersonville, NC went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on February 29, 2020.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County. She was born November 18, 1934 to the late Sam and Fannie Bell Case Bishop. She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Hill and her great grandson, Conner Walker Maybin.
She was employed by Spinning Wheel Rug as a rug maker for 20+ years and was a Henderson County Public School Employee for over 5 years.
Betty was an active member of Refuge Baptist Church where she was passionate about the Flower Ministry, the Meal Ministry and enjoyed visiting other Refuge Members.
She loved watching birds and traveling with the church.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Gilda Maybin (James) of Zirconia; her grandchildren, Jessica M. Cox (Jeremy) and Justin L. Maybin (Erin); great grandchildren, Mikaela Cox, Wyatt Cox and Sawyer Maybin and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 4th at Refuge Baptist Church from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A service will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Jeff Neeland and Rev. Roy Perry officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Refuge Baptist Church.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020