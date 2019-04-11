|
|
ST. AUGUSTINE- Betty Jane Stamey Simpson of St. Augustine, FL and Flat Rock, NC went home to be with the Lord at her home, on April 2, 2019 at the age of 91. Betty was born April 10,1927, in Fallston, NC, to parents Annie Mae Alexander Stamey and Robert Franklin Stamey. After graduating with a Business degree from Brevard College, Betty was employed by the Civil Service in Charlotte, NC and it was there where she met her sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Lee Simpson. They were married in 1948 and moved to Winter Park, FL in 1956. After raising their family, Betty and Bob built a home and retired in Flat Rock, NC. For 38 years, they enjoyed seasonal residence in both Flat Rock and in St. Augustine. After 64 years of a wonderful marriage, Bob passed away in 2012. Betty continued to enjoy time in both locations. Betty was a loving, very caring, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, friend, and neighbor, and had a great sense of humor. She loved spending time with family and a wide circle of treasured friends of all ages. Betty was an active member in her community and church, the Pinecrest Presbyterian Church of Flat Rock, as well as the Hendersonville Chapter 61 Order of the Eastern Star, where she held a number of leadership positions for over sixty years. She loved golf, recorded a couple holes-in-one and was a member of Crooked Creek Country Club in Hendersonville and Winter Park Country Club. She was also an exceptional gardener,she loved antiques, and a wide variety of the arts.
Betty is survived by sisters Eliza Stamey Ross andMargaret Stamey Royster of Fallston, brother David Gilbert Stamey(Nancy)of Surf City, NC, her three children, Linda Ann Simpson, Karen Simpson Glenos(Jimmy), Alan Lee Simpson(Sandra),all of St. Augustine; grandchildren Garrett Coleman(Heather)of New Smyrna Beach, Andrew Coleman of Orlando, William "James" Glenos III(Nikki)of Cary, NC, Brittany Glenos of Jacksonville FL; great-grandchildren Cooper Coleman and Cameron Coleman of New Smyrna Beach, and Audrey Kate Glenos of Cary, NC.She was extremely proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by brothers Dr. Robert Henry Stamey, Blanch Alexander Stamey, Reverend Benjamin Franklin Stamey, sister Katherine Dixon Stamey Nelson.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mason Long, Kay Mansell, and others for the excellent, loving care Betty received over the last few months.
Memorial Services will be held at Pinecrest Presbyterian Church in Flat Rock, NC at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pinecrest Presbyterian Church PO Box 421 Flat Rock NC 28731 or Bonclarken 500 Pine Dr. Flat Rock NC 28731.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019