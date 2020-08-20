Betty Jane Wheeler, 91, of Etowah, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at her home she shared with her daughter Robin and her husband Perry. She was born, the fifth of six children, February 9, 1929, in Grafton, WV to the late James and Mary Elizabeth Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Maynard A. Wheeler Sr., whom she married in 1957.
Betty's was a life of service to her family, to her local church ministries, to her K-12 Teaching career and students (in Public and Parochial schools)over a 30 year period in M.I., N.Y State, and S.C.. Betty graduated from Washington Missionary College in Takoma Park, MD, class of '56, majoring in English and History, with a Religion and P.E. minor. She enjoyed starting a K-8thmulti-grade Seventh-Day Adventist school in Aiken, S.C., in 1986, where she was Principal. She also worked for several years as an administrative secretary. She was cherished by her family, admired and loved by her many students, and had lifelong friends across the U.S. After Maynard and Betty retired, they joined the Collegedale Church in 1998. The couple then moved in 2013 and the Fletcher SDA Church in Fletcher N.C., became their last home church. Betty loved life and met all of it's challenges with resilience and determination. She loved her country and her God. Betty's was a life well lived. She will rest in peace next to her husband, Maynard Sr., in Fletcher, NC.
Betty is survived by her; 4 children, Robin Pratt (Perry), Marilee Jeffeaux (Bryan), Wendy Taylor (Mark) and Maynard Wheeler II (Kristi); 7 Grandchildren: Jamie Derrick (Joe), Shawn Pratt (Cristy), Karly Pratt, Crystal Jeffeaux, Christian Taylor, Victoria Taylor, and Maynard Wheeler III; 4 Great Grandchildren: Xander & Judah Pratt, Kimiko Lunsford, and Heaven-leigh Derrick and 2 Great Great Grandchildren, Jackson Lunsford and Raloe Evans.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, NC. The family will gather with friends, on Saturday, at Fletcher Seventh Day Adventist Church from 1:30 to 2:30 pm.
