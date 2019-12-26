Home

Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Shepherd Memorial Park
Betty Jean Capps Obituary
Ms. Betty Jean Capps, 84, of Hendersonville passed away on December 22, 2019 at Tore's Home.
She was a native of Henderson County where she later retired from Kimberly Clark.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, B ill and Mary Capps; sister, Shirley Wallin.
She is survived by her brothers, Ed, Henry and his wife, Brenda, Jerry, John William and his wife, Marcella; several nephews and nieces along with great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Shepherd Memorial Park with Reverend Richard Merck officiating.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News on Dec. 26, 2019
