Ms. Betty Jean Capps, 84, of Hendersonville passed away on December 22, 2019 at Tore's Home.
She was a native of Henderson County where she later retired from Kimberly Clark.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, B ill and Mary Capps; sister, Shirley Wallin.
She is survived by her brothers, Ed, Henry and his wife, Brenda, Jerry, John William and his wife, Marcella; several nephews and nieces along with great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Shepherd Memorial Park with Reverend Richard Merck officiating.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News on Dec. 26, 2019