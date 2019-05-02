|
|
Betty Jean Sexton Carlisle, 89, of Hendersonville, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. A native of Henderson County, she was the daughter of the late James and Alice Bane Sexton. Betty was always taking care of people and never met a stranger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Steven Carlisle, Sr. and brothers, Carroll and Norman Sexton.
She is survived by her children, Steve, Mike (Cristy Drake), and Karen Carlisle and Myra (Phil) Kitchin; grandchildren, Jennifer (Luis) Duran, Carmela Carlisle, Drew (Allison) Carlisle, Hannah (Nick) Burgess, Lydia and Peter Kitchin; great grandchildren, Nick DiSalvo, Madison Duran, Noah and Logan Carlisle, and James Peter Burgess; brother, James Sexton; sisters-in-law, Gaye Sexton and Clara Case and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, May 7 th in the Chapel of First Baptist Church of Hendersonville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clarkston International Bible Church, 3895 Church St, Clarkston, GA 30021
Please visit www.moorefh.net to sign the online guest book.
Published in The Times-News from May 2 to May 3, 2019