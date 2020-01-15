Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Orr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean (Suttles) Orr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean (Suttles) Orr Obituary
Betty Jean Suttles Orr, 80, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Elizabeth House. She was born in Waxhaw, NC to the late Walter M. and Clara Smith Suttles. She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Grover, Lawrence, Fred, Floyd and Walter Suttles, Jr.; and two sisters, Ruby Ann Suttles and Stella Patrick.
Betty was owner, with her husband, of Harold's Furniture. She was a member of Barnwell Baptist Church in Edneyville.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Harold Orr; a son, Arthur H. Orr (Mary) of Hendersonville; a daughter, Diane Wayne (Russell) of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Chelsea Troutman (Aaron) and Christopher S. Wayne; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Lane Troutman (Maddie Rose), Dawson Riley Wayne; brothers, Lloyd Suttles and Edward Suttles; and best friend, Doris Justice.
A funeral service will be at 1:30 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Pastor Scott Keith will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
You may visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com for online condolences.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -