|
|
Betty Jean Suttles Orr, 80, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Elizabeth House. She was born in Waxhaw, NC to the late Walter M. and Clara Smith Suttles. She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Grover, Lawrence, Fred, Floyd and Walter Suttles, Jr.; and two sisters, Ruby Ann Suttles and Stella Patrick.
Betty was owner, with her husband, of Harold's Furniture. She was a member of Barnwell Baptist Church in Edneyville.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Harold Orr; a son, Arthur H. Orr (Mary) of Hendersonville; a daughter, Diane Wayne (Russell) of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Chelsea Troutman (Aaron) and Christopher S. Wayne; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Lane Troutman (Maddie Rose), Dawson Riley Wayne; brothers, Lloyd Suttles and Edward Suttles; and best friend, Doris Justice.
A funeral service will be at 1:30 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Pastor Scott Keith will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
You may visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com for online condolences.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020