|
|
Betty Jean Barber Redelsheimer, 89, of Hendersonville died on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Carolina Village Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Bruce and Bessie Byrd Barber.
Known fondly to all as Beejie, she was a Henderson County native and grew up in Columbia, South Carolina where she graduated from Dreher High School. She attended Duke University and following her graduation she married and lived for many years in St. Louis, Missouri before returning home to her beloved mountains three decades ago. Throughout her life she was gracious, generous, and gregarious, a friend to many, a world traveler, and a devoted sister, daughter, niece, mother, and grandmother.
A reception of remembrance to celebrate her life will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon today, Saturday, June 15 2019, in the Village Hall at 600 Carolina Village Road in Hendersonville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Beejie's memory be directed to the Carolina Village Residents in Need Fund, 600 Carolina Village Rd., Suite Z, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from June 14 to June 15, 2019