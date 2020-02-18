|
|
Betty Wilkie Justus, 95, of Hendersonville went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Carolina Village Medical Center. A native of Henderson County, she was born to the late Donovan G. and Louise English Wilkie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Justus, Jr.; sisters, Geri Shipman and Carolyn Wilkie; and sister-in-law, Carletta Wilkie.
Betty was a graduate of Flat Rock High School, class of 1940. She worked for the City of Hendersonville Water Department, and was a loyal supporter of the NC Apple Growers Association for more than fifty years. She was a longtime member of Mud Creek Baptist Church, and she loved to travel. One of her greatest joys in life was taking care of her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Don Justus and his wife, P.J. of Hendersonville and Susan Justus Hill and her husband, Tony of Hendersonville; grandchild, Lee Hill; brother, F.E. "Jud" Wilkie and his wife, Carolyn of Sebring, Ohio and his children and grandchildren; and sister, Linda "Lyn" Wilkie of Hendersonville. Betty's beautiful smile and wonderful heart will be missed immensely.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2 pm in the Chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Mathis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, and burial will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's honor to Mud Creek Baptist Church. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020