""Doc"" Betty Kjera-Klahr, 67, of Bat Cave, NC passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her home. She was born in Richmond, CA to the late Leonard and Delphi Petrucci.
Betty held a PhD in Clinical Psychology and was in private practice for over 30 years. She used this special knowledge in her work as a family worker at the Eckerd Youth Alternative Camp E-Toh-Kalu and at the Eliada Home. She was a partner at Joyce Meyer Ministries, and was co-owner of Horses for Healing in Tryon. Betty was passionate about Saddlebred horses, Porsches and bass fishing, and also enjoyed gourmet cooking and trap shooting. She previously resided in Minot, ND and Tampa, FL.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ronald Klahr; daughter, Jessica Kjera and son-in-law, Michael Schuman of Honesdale, PA.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Betty held a PhD in Clinical Psychology and was in private practice for over 30 years. She used this special knowledge in her work as a family worker at the Eckerd Youth Alternative Camp E-Toh-Kalu and at the Eliada Home. She was a partner at Joyce Meyer Ministries, and was co-owner of Horses for Healing in Tryon. Betty was passionate about Saddlebred horses, Porsches and bass fishing, and also enjoyed gourmet cooking and trap shooting. She previously resided in Minot, ND and Tampa, FL.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ronald Klahr; daughter, Jessica Kjera and son-in-law, Michael Schuman of Honesdale, PA.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News on Jun. 19, 2020.