Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
864-369-2461
Betty Lou (Martin) Jones

Betty Lou (Martin) Jones Obituary
1/27/1927 -5/23/2020
HENDERSONVILLE- Betty Lou Martin Jones, 93, widow of Thomas Edward Jones, formerly of Heyward Ave. Honea Path, SC died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at The Laurels of Hendersonville, NC.
Born in the Lebanon Community of Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Dewitt and Annie Fant Martin. She was a member of Honea Path First Baptist Church and was retired after 20 years from BHP High School as Library Clerk.
She was the last member of her immediate family and was pre-deceased by her parents, two daughters, Janice Isolda and Jane Owenby, and a sister Mary Nell Martin McMurtrey.
Surviving are two grandsons, Aaron Isolda (Faxton) of Easley and Andrew Isolda of Lilburn, GA and two son-in laws, Anthony "Tony" Isolda of Lilburn, GA and Jeff Owenby of Hendersonville, NC
Private Family Services will be held at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel, Honea Path on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11 A.M.. Burial will be private in the Garden of Memories.
The family will be at their respective homes. In Lieu of Flowers memorials should be made to Honea Path First Baptist Church, 100 S. Main St. Honea Path, SC 29654. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in The Times-News from May 23 to May 24, 2020
