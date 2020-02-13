|
BREVARD, NC- Betty Lou Flynn Rogers was called home to be with The Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Betty, born March 05, 1933, was a daughter of the late Simpson & Myrtle Searcy Flynn of Lake Lure, NC. She was one of seven children. Betty is survived by her two sisters, Juanita Flynn Murphy (Clifford-deceased) and Shirley Flynn Parrish and husband, Wayne; one sister-in-law, Betty Chappelear Flynn (Kelly – deceased). Betty is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews. In addition to Betty's parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Roy Flynn, Jr., Wayne Flynn and Kelly Flynn and a sister, Eleanor Flynn Phillips. Betty attended and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Brevard, NC. She attended Blanton Business College in Asheville, graduating with a degree in Business Administration. Before retiring, Betty worked for several companies, including McClean Trucking, Olin/Ecusta, Walmart, and was a local Avon representative.
Funeral services will be held at Bill's Creek Baptist Church, Lake Lure, NC, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 P.M. The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 PM. Concluding services will be held in the church cemetery following the funeral service. Rev. Darold Crawford will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to the Bill's Creek Baptist Church Sign Fund or Cemetery Fund, 1475 Bill's Creek Road, Lake Lure, NC 28746 or First Baptist Church, 94 Gaston Street, Brevard, NC 28712. Bill's Creek was her home church growing up and First Baptist became her home church after moving to the Brevard area. The family would like to extend a special word of thanks to neighbors, Virginia Penland, Mike Whitmire and Gil and Peggy Newbury for their selfless acts of kindness.
Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com. Crowe's Mortuary 118 College Ave., Rutherfordton, NC 28139 is assisting the family of Betty Lou Flynn Rogers.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020