Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Cedar Springs Baptist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Springs Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Beddingfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty M. Beddingfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty M. Beddingfield Obituary
Betty M. Beddingfield, 74, of Zirconia went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Henderson County and a member of Bobs Creek Baptist Church. Betty was the daughter of the late Clyde and Ada Goins, and wife of the late Marlon C. Beddingfield, who died in 2007. She was also preceded in death by three brothers; Charles, Jack, and Melvin Goins.
Betty is survived by two sons; Scott Beddingfield (Nancy) of Rogersville, TN; Chad Beddingfield of Zirconia, two granddaughters; Cheyenne and Maya; a brother, Wayne Goins (Kay); a sister, Ann Hood; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 1:00 pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at Cedar Springs Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at 12:30 pm prior to the service in the church. There will be a meal in the Fellowship Hall after the service.
For online condolences, please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com
Forest Lawn Funeral home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now