|
|
Betty M. Beddingfield, 74, of Zirconia went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Henderson County and a member of Bobs Creek Baptist Church. Betty was the daughter of the late Clyde and Ada Goins, and wife of the late Marlon C. Beddingfield, who died in 2007. She was also preceded in death by three brothers; Charles, Jack, and Melvin Goins.
Betty is survived by two sons; Scott Beddingfield (Nancy) of Rogersville, TN; Chad Beddingfield of Zirconia, two granddaughters; Cheyenne and Maya; a brother, Wayne Goins (Kay); a sister, Ann Hood; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 1:00 pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at Cedar Springs Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at 12:30 pm prior to the service in the church. There will be a meal in the Fellowship Hall after the service.
For online condolences, please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com
Forest Lawn Funeral home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019