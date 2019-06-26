|
Betty Pace Millar, age 84, of Hendersonville, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born in Hendersonville on May 31, 1934 to the late Horace Burgan Pace and Pauline Case Pace. Betty was a 1952 graduate of Harding High School in Charlotte, NC. She was married for 42 years to the late William Winn Millar, Jr. who died May 19, 2002. Her brother, Leroy Pace, also preceded her in death.
Betty's passions were family and community. She was an avid volunteer, giving of her time and energy to the Council on Aging Thrift Store, Habitat for Humanity, Henderson County Heritage Museum, the Henderson County Genealogical and Historical Society, and the Flat Rock Community Playhouse, as well as many other organizations over the years. She also enjoyed playing golf, sewing and socializing. She was a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Winn Ryan and husband Richard of Monument, CO; and three grandchildren, Megan Winn Ryan, William Michael Ryan and Kimberly Meng Juan Ryan.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, June 30 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Rev. Bill Thomas will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service in the hospitality room.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (give.bcrf.org) in memory of Betty Millar.
Published in The Times-News on June 26, 2019