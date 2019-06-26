Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
View Map
Calling hours
Following Services
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Millar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Pace Millar


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Pace Millar Obituary
Betty Pace Millar, age 84, of Hendersonville, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born in Hendersonville on May 31, 1934 to the late Horace Burgan Pace and Pauline Case Pace. Betty was a 1952 graduate of Harding High School in Charlotte, NC. She was married for 42 years to the late William Winn Millar, Jr. who died May 19, 2002. Her brother, Leroy Pace, also preceded her in death.
Betty's passions were family and community. She was an avid volunteer, giving of her time and energy to the Council on Aging Thrift Store, Habitat for Humanity, Henderson County Heritage Museum, the Henderson County Genealogical and Historical Society, and the Flat Rock Community Playhouse, as well as many other organizations over the years. She also enjoyed playing golf, sewing and socializing. She was a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Winn Ryan and husband Richard of Monument, CO; and three grandchildren, Megan Winn Ryan, William Michael Ryan and Kimberly Meng Juan Ryan.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, June 30 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Rev. Bill Thomas will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service in the hospitality room.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (give.bcrf.org) in memory of Betty Millar.
To offer online condolences, visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now