Betty Sue Ivester

Betty Sue Ivester Obituary
HENDERSONVILLE- Betty Sue Ivester, 86, peacefully passed away September 11, 2019 at the Brian Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bessie and H. C. Ivester and a brother, Charles.
She is survived by one sister, Joyce McCrary; two nieces; and two nephews. She was a faithful Charter member of Fair Haven Baptist Church.
Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday September 14, 2019 at Refuge Baptist Church. Private burial.
Professional Services rendered by the Donald I Roseboro Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in The Times-News on Sept. 12, 2019
